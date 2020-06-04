Rep Kingsley Chinda of Obio/Akpor Constituency of Rivers State is to chair the Peoples Democratic Party screening committee for aspirants in its primaries for Edo State governorship poll, scheduled for Thursday.

This was disclosed in a statement by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Colonel Austin Akobundu (retd), on Thursday in Abuja.

The National Working Committee of the PDP approved the list of the screening committee.

Members of the screening committee are: Chief Oladimeji Fabiyi, Senator Joy Emordi, Hajiya Aishat Hasindu and Hon. Boyele Debekeme as Secretary.

Akobundu said the screening exercise would hold at the NWC Hall, Wadata Plaza, Abuja from 10am.

The three aspirants that obtained the party’s nomination and expression of interest forms for the primaries were Kenneth Imansuangbon, Omoregie-Ogbeide Ihama and Gideon Ikhine.