The National Broadcasting Commission has commended broadcast stations for their professional and ethical coverage during the just concluded governorship election in Edo.

Ekanem Antia, the Deputy Director, Public Affairs of NBC, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Antia noted that the professional conduct of broadcasters no doubt, contributed majorly to a free, fair, and peaceful election in the state.

He enjoined broadcast stations in Ondo to borrow a leaf from their colleagues in Edo by using the Nigeria Broadcasting Code as a guide to ensure free, fair and credible election.

Antia reminded broadcasters that they had a duty to promote the corporate existence of Nigeria, and the socio-economic well-being of the Nigerian state.

The commission also drew the attention of broadcasters, particularly, operators of Pay Television services and Free-To-Air TV services on the deadline issued for stoppage of continuous violations of the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code with repeated broadcast of NOT-TO-BE-BROADCAST (NTTB) musicals.

“NBC had earlier warned against broadcast of vulgar and obscene musical videos which some have attributed to the increased trend of rape and other social vices,” he said.

He noted that the commission would not hesitate to apply appropriate sanctions to violators for any breach in line with its mandate.

Antia further said that the commission had also released the list of broadcast stations sanctioned in the second quarter for various breaches.

“The list indicates stations sanctioned for vulgar lyrics, unverifiable claims and repeated broadcast of NTBBs.