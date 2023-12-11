Edo governorship: I’m nobody’s candidate, says Ighodalo

A former chairman of Nigeria Breweries Plc, Asue Ighodalo, has said that he is the best man to succeed Governor Godwin Obaseki, having worked in the background for several years.

In a statement on Monday, Ighodalo said that he worked with Adams Oshiomhole when he was governor of the state and he is also doing the same for Obaseki.

While describing himself as a bona fide Edo citizen from Ewohimi in Edo Central, Ighodalo stated that he is nobody’s candidate but one who is ready to bring his experience of serving as chairman of various companies to bear when he gets the nods of the electorate next year to govern the state.

The chairman of Alaghodaro Summit said he was offering himself for service because of his desire to make Edo strong economically, noting that several parts of the economy can be used to provide for the people and take them out of poverty.

He said that Edo State, as the heartbeat of the nation, should have good infrastructure like good roads, pipe-borne water, good hospitals, good schools, and many others.

Admitting that it was a tough decision to leave the private sector for politics, he said he was prepared for the rigours of the job, which demands integrity.

He said, “I am here to serve the state, and I can say I am the best man for the job. I hear people saying I am someone’s candidate, but I can tell you that I am nobody’s candidate. All I will do is to bring my experience to bear, having been chairman of several top companies.

“It was a tough decision resigning from those position. I’m coming from a comfort zone, and you put all of that down to say you want to do things for your people. I have the ability to do things for many more people having done for fewer people in the corporate world.

“All of the experience and connection I have had all over the years would be brought to bear. I am committed and convinced that I can do it. It looks uncertain, but even so, it will be certain in God’s name.

“I pledge to give youths the opportunity to serve in my government because the youths have talents to build the state. Be assured that I am fully committed to the upliftment of our state and I will give my life to ensure that.”

Also Read:

Ighodalo noted that he would build on the success of past governments in the state while ensuring that other policies would be fine-tuned to meet current needs.

He also said that he would unite the Peoples Democratic Party in the state while calling on stakeholders to bury their hatchet and work for the success of the party in the state.