The Association of Local Government of Nigeria, Edo State chapter on Sunday said holding a direct primary election amid the COVID-19 pandemic would put the lives of the people in grave danger.

The Chairman of ALGON in Edo State, Jerkins Osunde, who was represented by Osi Akhigbe, Etsako Central Chairman, at a news briefing said the process would undermine all efforts at containing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Edo State governorship election holds on Sepember 19.

NAN also reports that the National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress had proposed direct primaries for the Edo State governorship election.

Osunde, however, described indirect primaries as the safest option, the most humane and healthy alternative for the Edo State APC governorship primaries.

He said: “As local government Chairmen, we have been working very closely with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the state’s task force on the pandemic.

“We are aware of the health dangers the virus portends for the people in our communities if the measures put in place are not strictly adhered to.

“We are also aware of the corrosive blight that the virus can inflict on our people if we fail to follow the NCDC guidelines.

“We cannot in good conscience support a political exercise that will put the health of our people in grave danger.”

Osunde expressed shock that anyone with genuine concern for the lives of Edo State people will at this point be proposing a massive gathering of people.

He said that negates the global best practices prescription of physical distancing as measure for containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s timetable, the conduct of primaries and resolution of disputes arising from it would be between June 2 to 27.

INEC stated that the campaign proper could start on June 21.