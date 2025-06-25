Edo Governor dissolves Bendel Insurance board, appoints Tenebe as new chairman

In a move aimed at revitalizing one of Nigeria’s oldest football institutions, the Edo State Sports Commission has dissolved the Board of Bendel Insurance Football Club and appointed Emperor Jarret Tenebe as the club’s new Chairman.

The announcement, made by the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Hon. Amadin Desmond Enabulele, signals a new era for the Benin-based side ahead of the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

Tenebe, who is also the Edo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, replaces Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu—recently elevated to the position of Director General of the National Institute for Sports by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking through his media aide, Edoko Wilson Edoko, Enabulele described the shake-up as part of Governor Monday Okpebholo’s broader reforms to modernize Edo’s sporting landscape.

“This decision is in line with the broader objective to revamp Edo’s sports infrastructure. With Emperor Tenebe’s wealth of experience in football management, we are confident he will take the club to greater heights,” Enabulele said.

He added that the move underscores Governor Okpebholo’s passion for using sports to drive youth empowerment and grassroots development.

Tenebe, in his reaction, expressed gratitude for the opportunity and vowed to build on the club’s recent successes, including a top-five NPFL finish last season.

“I am well-versed in football administration and always strive for excellence. We will hit the ground running and consolidate on the progress made so far,” Tenebe assured.

An official unveiling ceremony for Tenebe has been scheduled for next week, with further details expected to be announced soon.

The leadership shake-up is widely seen as a strategic bid to position Bendel Insurance for domestic and continental ambitions as the new NPFL season approaches.

