Edo government expresses resolve to create data base on residents

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has expressed its administration resolve to have a data base that will document information on residents in the 18 Local Government Areas of the South South state.

Obaseki said this when he received the template for the pilot phase of the scheme from Joshua Ugonna, of Technology Transformation Lead Greenfield Constituency and Allied Service Ltd. in Benin City Monday.

“As government, we must have date and information of citizens that we provide services for; as a state, we now need a single source of truth where there is a common denominator that links people and services together.

“For us, this is very significant because it happens everywhere in the world.

“I am very excited that we are linking this to the National Identification Number (NIN) protocol so that whatever we are doing is linked to a single source of identification.

“We are very anxious to see the pilot roll out, the whole idea is to see that the about five million residents in Edo have source of identity for which the government can get data to plan for them.

“We look forward to executing this and l hope that, within the 90 days period, this pilot ought to have been concluded,’’ he said.

The governor said he hoped to see the report on the pilot phase rolled out in full by the third quarter of the year.

Earlier, Ugonna, said the scheme would provide government the opportunity to plan for its citizens to ensure development of the state.