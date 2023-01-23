Edo FRSC gets new Sector Commander

The new Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Edo State, Paul Okpe has assumed office.

This was contained in a statement issued in Benin Monday by the Command’s Public Education Officer, Uchenna Nnadika

Okpe, who until his recent appointment was the Sector Commander in Osun State, assumed office in Benin last Friday.

According to Nnadika, the new Sector Commander, hails from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and holds a Bachelor of Arts (English) from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

The statement added: “While on the job, he has attended several Professional Courses/Trainings/Workshops to boost his development and career.

“He has also held several strategic positions in the corps which included Pioneer Unit Commander, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Zonal Intelligence Officer, RS 11.1 HQ Osogbo.

“Some of his notable achievements include establishment of State Road Safety Advisory Council Osun State and Publication of Osun Safety Gong Magazine (2 editions).

“He has been charged with a mandate to bring together all stakeholders and ensuring the speedy promotion and improvement of road safety within the state.”