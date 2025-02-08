Edo formally reclaims stated-owned printing press from consultants

The Edo State Government on Friday formally reclaimed the state-owned Nigerian Observer Printing Press from Fountain Brook Publishing Limited, which has managed the printing press since 2022.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that ex-Governor Godwin Obaseki had shut down the state-owned newspaper, The Observer.

Obaseki shut down the newspaper on June 30, 2022, and handed it over to Fountain Brooks Publishing Limited as consultants.

The staff were subsequently redeployed to the state’s Ministry of Information and Communication.

Governor Monday Okpebholo, while reclaiming the printing press, directed the former staff to return to work under a new management team led Sylvester Oboh as the General Manager.

Okpebholo noted that since 1968, The Observer had projected government policy thrust, served institutions, and informed the general public.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paul Ohonbamu, commended Fountain Brook Publishing Limited, led by Chike Madueke, for peacefully handing over the printing press to the state government.

He reiterated that the primary mandate of The Observer was to print for the grassroots about happenings in government.

Ohonbamu said: “We need to provide the people with good news.

“We are excited to retrieve the printing press and strategise on training staff on its operations.

“We assure the people of Edo of quality news.”

Madueke stated that handing over the printing press to the state government was the right thing to do as it was the government’s property.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Edo State Governor, Fred Itua, and senior officials of the Ministry of Information and Communication witnessed the ceremony.

