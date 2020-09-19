A cross-section of voters in Saturday’s governorship election in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo has expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Independent National Electoral Commission officials.

The people also lauded the security operatives deployed in the area for demonstrating maturity and professionalism during the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that INEC ensured timely distribution of electoral materials, followed by accreditation and voting in the area.

Matthew Iduoriyenkenwen, the former state Commissioner in the Niger Delta Development Commission, who voted at Umelu Primary School Ward 5, comprising Units 26 and 27, said that materials arrived early in the area.

Iduoriyenkenwen also said that accreditation and voting commenced simultaneously on schedule and in an orderly manner in Unit 27.

He said that although materials arrived late at Unit 26, the development did affect the peaceful conduct of the exercise in the area.

Amadi Osayande, a former Controller of Edo Correctional Centre, described INEC’s performance at the poll as impressive.

Osayande also said that the exercise was peaceful and orderly at Oka Market, Ward 8, Unit 37, where he voted.

Martins Evbuomwan, who voted at Abico Market, Ward 7 with Units 1 to 13, also lauded the peaceful conduct of the exercise in the area.

The situation was also the same at Ivbeiye-nvea Primary School, Ward 5, Units 1 to 17 and St. Marria Goretti Secondary School, Ward 6, 13 to 18.

Esohe Aihamoje said that materials arrived early and that accreditation and voting commenced on schedule.

NAN reports that operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Corps and police were seen in all the polling units visited.

However, in Uhunmwode LGA, there were cases of card reader failure during accreditation in some of the polling units visited.

Although INEC officials and materials arrived early at Oke-Orhue, Ward 4, Units 3, the card reader for Unit 3 could not function during accreditation.

However, the malfunctioning card reader was later replaced and accreditation and voting commenced at about 11: 35 am.

A voter, Reymond Oshogbe, expressed delight over the timely replacement of the faulty card reader, adding that the process was calm and peaceful.

At Ehor, Ward 1, the headquarters of Uhumwode LGA, the electoral process was also peaceful with large turnout of voters.