Edo residents on Technical College Road in Benin, have congratulated Gov. Godwin Obaseki over victory as governor of the state.

They also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for conducting a free and fair election in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki, won the Edo 2020 Governorship Elections.

Gina Osewenkae, a teacher, commended the electoral process in the state.

“This is the most free and fair election in the whole of Nigeria. I am happy that it was free and fair.

“I thank the people of this great state that came out in their large numbers to vote.

“I congratulate the Governor of the state. We expect more from him for the next four years,” she said.

Similarly, Ehisunwen Osayande, a trader, thanked residents of Edo for voting in the elections.

“This election has taught the people of Edo to be sincere with their votes.

“Majority of people voted their conscience. We commend the media and INEC for monitoring votes strictly,” he said.

Lucky Osagie said the Edo election had taught Nigerians to defend and wait for their votes to be counted after elections.

“Nigeria can have a free and fair election if godfatherism is put aside.

“INEC did a very good job by monitoring votes strictly,” he said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Gov. Godwin Obaseki of the PDP winner of the Edo gubernatorial election.

Obaseki had, in a keenly contested election polled 307,955 votes to defeat his closet contender Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 223,619 votes, and 12 other candidates.