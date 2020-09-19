The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Saturday followed the prescribed electoral process by standing on the queue to be accredited, before casting his vote.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Obaseki, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, arrived his Oredo Ward 4 Polling Unit at Emokpae Model Primary School, Benin City at about 10:25am.

Church Haris, a voter at Obaseki’s Polling Unit in Oredo Ward 4, commended the governor for following the election procedure.

Harris said: “I was amazed that he took a position on the queue.

“He surprised many voters in this ward.

“We are proud of him.”

Rita Osahon, who also voted at the polling unit, similarly commended the governor for staying on the queue to cast his vote.

Sylvester Okoduwa, an official of the Transition Monitoring Group, an election NGO, commended the peaceful commencement of the electoral process in the Edo State capital.

Okoduwa said the election had started on a peaceful note and the voters wore their face masks, observed the social distancing rule, and also washed their hands in compliance to the COVID-19 protocols.

Edo State is voting to elect a governor to run its state affairs for the next four years.

The state has a total of 2,210,534 registered voters in 18 local government areas with 192 wards.