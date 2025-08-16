Edo: EFCC arrests 47 suspected internet fraudsters, recover rifle

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 47 suspected internet fraudsters in Edo State with a Pump Action rifle and live cartridges recovered from one of them.

The arrest of the suspected fraudsters on Friday, the EFCC revealed in a statement, followed credible intelligence that linked them to fraudulent internet activities.

According to the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, other items recovered from them included six vehicles, mobile phones, and laptop computers.

Oyewale added: “They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

