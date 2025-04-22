Edo donates rice, N20m to ravaged farming communities

The Edo State Government on Monday donated 3,000 bags of rice and N20 million to seven farming communities in Ovia South-West Local Government Area, recently attacked by suspected militias

These include Marindoti, Gbelemontin Domiju, Kola Village, Taiye Camp, Eto Camp, Dipe, Bala Dele, and about 1000 settlements.

They are inhabited mainly by farmers of Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo, and Benin descent.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the coordinated attacks, which occurred on February 21, led to the death of 22 persons and destruction of homes and property worth millions of naira.

Governor Monday Okpebholo, represented by the Executive Secretary, Edo State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Jerry Idahosa, presented the relief materials and financial assistance to the victims at Marindoti and Gbelemontin Domiju.

Okpebholo said the gesture was to fulfill the promises he made during a previous visit to the communities and affirmed the State Government’s commitment to grassroots development and peacebuilding.

He said: “This is governance in its truest and most humane form.

“We are not just handing out food, we are reinforcing your strength and right to a government that cares.

“The N20 million in financial aid will support families in rebuilding homes and community infrastructure.”

Okpebholo said the intervention reflected the collaboration between the Edo and Federal Governments, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s focus on grassroots engagement and inclusive recovery.

The governor also promised to establish a security post in Maidoti and Gbelebu to prevent further attacks.

In separate reactions, the Chief Security Officer of Maidoti Vigilante Group, Igbala Ibazuaye, and Amanowei of Gbelebu, Enoch Soluboh, lauded the governor for fulfilling his promise.

They said that they entertained initial skepticism due to past disappointments by past administrations.

