Edo disbands Deputy Governor’s media crew, gives reason

The Edo State Government has disbanded the media crew attached to the Office of the Deputy Governor.

The Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Osa Nehikhare, announced the development in a statement.

In the statement on Monday night, the state government also directed the Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu, to henceforth request the Ministry of Communication and Orientation for media coverage of the activities of his office.

Nehikhare said the “directive followed the ugly and unfortunate incident that happened during the colloquium held to mark the 60th anniversary of Midwest Referendum celebration held at the Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and Soundstage, where some journalists, who claimed to be the media crew of the Deputy Governor, attempted to force their way into the hall where the governor and other invited dignitaries were already seated.

Also Read:

“This act was contrary to the accredited protocol that had been established for the media coverage of the event.

“The orchestrated and stage managed walkout and disruption is highly regrettable.”

The Eagle Online recalls that Shaibu walked out of the event on Monday alongside his aides after his efforts to persuade security men to allow them enter the venue failed.