Edo Deputy Governor relocates Office

Edo Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu has relocated his office out of the Government House.

It was gathered that a memo directing the relocation to the new location was issued last week by the Permanent Secretary, Head of Office to the Permanent Secretary, Deputy Governor’s Office and a reminder was issued over the weekend.

This is coming barely a week after Shaibu withdrew the anti-impeachment suit filed at the High Court Abuja filed against Governor Godwin Obaseki.

In a suit with reference number: FHC/ABJ/CS/1027/2023, the Deputy Governor was seeking to stop the Governor from making attempts to impeach him.

ALSO READ:

Extra-judicial killings: Lawyer drags President, AGF to Appeal Court

NYSC tasks officials on promoting scheme to reflect community needs

Gunmen kill 10 persons, injure one in Plateau

Shaibu, who has been at loggerheads with the Edo helmsman, in the statement described the Governor as his boss and senior brother.

Defendants in the suit were the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), the Department of State Services (DSS), Edo Governor and the Chief Judge of Edo State. The Nation