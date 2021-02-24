The Federal Ministry of Power on Wednesday inaugurated a 100KW Solar hybrid mini-grid in Adebayo Community in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo after 60 years of darkness.

Inaugurating the project, the Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, said the project was executed by the Rural Electrification Agency in collaboration with the ministry of power.

Jeddy-Agba said the project would help improve the social-economic status of Adebayo community.

“As mandated by the federal government, the Rural Electrification Fund was being channelled equitably to energise communities across the nation.

“As always, the ministry will continue to provide the support needed for the implementation of all federal government policies in the diversification of the energy sector,” Jeddy-Agba said.

He urged the people to take advantage of the intervention to better their lives and improve the local economies.

Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Rural Electrification Agency, said the project was delivered under the first call of the federal government Rural Electrification Fund (REF).

He noted that the fund was designed to promote off-grid electrification and ensure that electricity is equitably distributed across Nigeria.

He disclosed that a total of 12 communities have so far been powered with about 19, 000 Solar home systems across the nation.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer, Fanny Frank, said the installed power plant has a total capacity of 100kw, 294 high-grade solar panels, 72 batteries, 20 street lights, and a 27-kilometer distribution cable.

The village head, Chief Lateef Agbaje, who commended the federal government for coming to the aid of the community, said the village had been without electricity for over 60 years.