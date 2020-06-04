The Edo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu, has resigned his appointment from the cabinet of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

This was contained in a letter of resignation addressed to Obaseki on Thursday in Benin.

Ohonbamu wrote: “I hereby tender my letter of resignation as a commissioner in Edo to His Excellency, Mr Godwin Obaseki this June 4, 2020.

“Without setting a precedent, I have decided to step aside as cabinet member and operate outside for the general good of Edo and pursuit of happiness for the citizens.”

Ohonbamu expressed gratitude to Obaseki for the opportunity given to him to serve the state.

He said: “I am particularly delighted that His Excellency’s second term bid is firm and surefooted.

“Whether we shall meet again I know not, therefore our everlasting farewell take. If we do meet why we shall smile, if not it is true this parting was well made.”

When contacted, Ohonbamu confirmed his resignation, but declined to make further comment.

His resignation has brought to two members of Obaseki’s cabinet that have resigned within the last one month.

Taiwo Akerele, the Chief of Staff, had in May resigned his appointment stating administrative reasons.