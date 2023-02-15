Edo CJ frees inmate from Auchi Correctional Centre

The Chief Judge of Edo State, Joe Acha, has granted freedom to an inmate of Auchi Medium Security Correctional Centre.

The freed inmate, Adamu Idris, who had been incarcerated since 2017 over alleged kidnapping, gained freedom when the CJ visited the facility Wednesday.

Acha directed that the inmate be granted freedom due to non-availabilIty of case files and charges against him for the past five years.

Acha said the visit was part of his activities to decongest the correctional centre and to promote speedy trials.

“The template of today’s visit shall as usual, accord special attention to consideration of cases of awaiting trial persons in custody who have no confirmed cases against them or those detained without legal basis.

“A visit such as this is in furtherance of the avowed commitment and collective determination of Edo judiciary as well as other critical stakeholders in the criminal justice sector, to decongest our correctional centres,” Acha said.

He said the aim was to ensure that no one stayed in the centres a day longer than necessary.

The CJ thanked the members of the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee for their support and effort aimed at decongesting correctional/custodial facilities.

Welcoming him to the centre, the Assistant Controller of Auchi Command of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS), Kingsley Ebare, commended the Chief judge for his efforts at ensuring that only those qualified inmates benefited from the exercise.

Ebare said that such exercise would assist the correctional centre in the management of other inmates.

“The visit will restore hope to the hopeless, bring freedom and mitigation to inmates in our custody,” he said.

He, however, appealed to Acha to help the centre to liaise with the state government for assistance in the area of logistics and medical care for inmates.

“Your lordship, we are appealing for a waiver of inmates medical bills arising from their treatment in government hospitals.

“The custodial centre has two rickety and obsolete Black Maria that has seen years; we will appreciate if your lordship can help us secure an urgent intervention from the state government that will guarantee the production of inmates to and from the 36 courts in Edo North senatorial district,” he said.