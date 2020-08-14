The electorate in Avbiosi Ward 5, Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State on Friday defied an afternoon rain to compliment Governor Godwin Obaseki’s campaign tour in the area.

Obaseki, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate for the September 19 gubernatorial election in the state, lauded the electorate for their resilience and commitment shown him and his campaign team.

According to him: “I want to thank you all for waiting even when it’s raining.

“I don’t want to keep you too long in the rain.

“I am really impressed to see this large gathering.

“You can now see the importance of umbrella.

“Even in the rain, you still waited to see and hear from me.

“This is the first campaign we are witnessing downpour.

“It also shows the uniqueness of this Ward.

“Anything you ask me to do is what I will do.

“I will tar the road from Avbiosi to Uzeba.”

The governor donated N1 million to Avbiosi Football Club.

Speaking at the campaign ground, a PDP Woman Leader, Elizabeth Oje, thanked the governor for extending development to their community.

One said: “Why are we not going to welcome our governor?

“He has done well for us and we have to show him love.

“The rain is even a sign of blessing.”

The governor was accompanied by his deputy, Philip Shaibu; state Chairman, Edo PDP Campaign Council, Dan Orbih; former Chief of Staff to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mike Ogiadomhe; and other party dignitaries.