Edo by-election: PDP candidate cries out over presence of vigilantes, thugs

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ovia Federal Constituency, Rev. Johnny Aikpitanyi, has cried out over the massive presence of vigilantes and thugs at his Polling Unit 7 in Oghede, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The candidate in the by-election on Saturday raised the alarm when he spoke in Benin, the Edo State capital, during the conduct of the poll.

Aikpitanyi said it is quite unfortunate that in this present time, voters were not allowed to express their free will in an election.

He said: “How can you see more than 150 vigilantes holding guns in a polling unit?

“It doesn’t make sense.

“What are vigilantes doing in a polling unit?”

The PDP candidate accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state of invading the polling unit with thugs and vigilantes.

Aikpitanyi said if they felt that they and their candidate are popular and have rendered the dividends of democracy to the people, why populate the various polling units with thugs and vigilantes.

He said: “If you know your party is good, if you know your party has done well, then why are you afraid?

“Why the vigilantes?

“Why the thugs everywhere?

“Allow people to go vote.

“If you feel your party, the APC, has done well or maybe you’ve done well for the people, then allow them to go vote so that their vote will count.”

Aikpitanyi alleged that voters were teargassed and manhandled by thugs, while ballot boxes were destroyed.

He said he has instructed his teeming supporters to play by the rules of the game and should not take the law into their hands, adding that he is poised to follow the right channel to address his case.

On his part, the Edo State Vice Chairman of the APC, Benson Edosomwan, said it is the best election he has seen the Independent National Electoral Commission conduct.

According to Edosomwan: “INEC performed optimally.

“No issues of thuggery.

“No issues of violence.”

He said that election materials and electoral officers arrived on time.

Meanwhile, at Ward 1, Uromi and others in Arue Uromi, the exercise was hitch-free.

