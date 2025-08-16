Edo by-election: Okpebholo faults malfunction of BVAS machine

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo on Saturday expressed concerns over the slow performance of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the ongoing by-election in Edo Central Senatorial District.

Okpebholo said this while casting his vote at Ward 2 Polling Unit 1 in Udomi Primary School in Esan Central Local Government.

Speaking with journalists shortly after casting his vote, Okpebholo said that although the exercise was peaceful, the BVAS machines deployed by the Independent National Electoral Commission were causing unnecessary delay.

“Well, I just voted. You can see the frustration.

“The BVAS is just too slow. It takes too long before you can get accredited.

” I think INEC needs to look into this. So far, so good, the reports I’m getting are good,” Okpebholo said.

The governor, however, commended INEC for the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

Also Read

He urged the electorate in the senatorial district to participate fully in the process and defend their votes.

“The process has been smooth here and the reports I am getting from other areas in the district are also smooth.

“INEC is doing well. I urge the voters to come out to vote and defend their votes,” Okpebholo said.

The by-election is being conducted to fill the vacant senatorial seat following Okpebholo’s emergence as Governor of Edo State.

Post Views: 17