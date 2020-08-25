An Edo State High Court in Benin has restrained the Police, Department of State Security and other security agencies from arresting a former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Kabiru Adjoto.

The court’s order is coming on the heels of allegations by the All Progressives Congress in the state that the former speaker and others sponsored thugs who recently invaded the state assembly.

Justice Efe Ikponmwonba on Tuesday granted the order following an ex-parte application filled by R.I.D, Okezie asking the court to restrain the Police, DSS and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps from arresting or detaining him without the process of law.

Ikponmwonba said the order would subsist pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice brought before it.

The judge also granted the application ordering the police, DSS, NSCDC and other security agencies to suspend all actions, pending the determination of the substantive matter.

“The respondents by themselves, their agents, servants, privies, workmen and/or assigns are hereby restrained from molesting, harassing or disenfranchising the applicant,” the judge ruled.