Edo Assembly ratifies commissioner’s nomination

The Edo House of Assembly on Monday confirmed Omowa Oni-Okpaku as commissioner in the state.

The confirmation followed the presentation of the report of the house Committee on Rules, Business and Government House at the floor of the house.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the committee, Roland Asoro, said that Oni-Okpaku had the requisite experience for the job.

Asoro said that the nominee was professionally and educationally qualified to be commissioner in the state hence the recommendation.

The lawmakers unanimously adopted the committee’s recommendation.

Governor Godwin Obaseki had on May, 23 forwarded the nominee to the assembly requesting her confirmation.

The Speaker, Kabiru Adjoto, advised the commissioner designate to ensure that she complimented the governor’s effort to develop the state.

Meanwhile, the speaker has constituted a five-man ad-hoc committee headed by Chris Okaeben, to recommend a proper dress code for the lawmakers.