The Edo House of Assembly on Monday suggested the removal of Patrick Aguinede, the suspended chairman of Esan West Local Government Council, over unremitted Internally Generated Revenue.

The request followed the consideration of the report of the panel of enquiry constituted by Governor Godwin Obaseki to investigate allegations of fraud leveled against the chairman.

The report of the panel of inquiry was on Monday forwarded to the house by the governor.

The Leader of the House, Roland Asoro, moved for the House to resolve into the Committee of the Whole to consider the report.

The motion was seconded by Emmanuel Okoduwa, member representing Esan North East II constituency.

He said considering the report at the Committee of the Whole, the chairman presented fake figures to the panel.

He also said that the panel found the chairman wanting for under remitting the council IGR into the state government coffers.

According to the panel, Aguinede was allegedly remitting N4.5 million while within the period he was suspended, the council remitted N7.6 million.

The report, however, noted that the acting chairman of the council between October7 and October 30 remitted N9.1 million IGR to the state government.

The report stated that the difference in the amount generated in the council revealed that Aguinede was under remitting the council IGR.

The panel, therefore, recommended that the chairman be removed from office having been found culpable of the allegations.

The house after deliberation adopted the panel’s recommendation and removed the chairman from office.

The speaker, Francis Okiye, thereafter, directed that clean copies of resolution be sent to the governor.

Also at plenary, the house summoned the chairman of the State Internal Revenue Service, lgbinidu Inneh and the state commissioner for finance to appear before the House committee of Selection on January 6, 2020.