Edo Assembly okays N100bn loan for Okpebholo

The Edo House of Assembly, on Tuesday approved a N100 billion loan for Governor Monday Okpebholo to carry out infrastructural development across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the approval followed Monday’s letter, addressed to the speaker of the House, Blessing Agbebaku.

The letter, signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ikhilor, stated that the contractual loan facility would be sourced from the First Bank Nigeria Plc.

Titled “Request for Legislative Approval of N100 billion”, the letter explained that the loan would support contractors’ financing for infrastructural projects in various parts of Edo.

At the Committee of the Whole, the lawmakers unanimously supported the N100 billion request, saying that it would help complete all ongoing infrastructure projects in the state.

The speaker directed the Clerk, Yahaya Omognai, to forward clean copies of the resolution approving the request to the governor for immediate implementation.

NAN reports that the house also passed a bill establishing St. Matthew Royal College of Nursing Science, Edenu-Irrua.

