Edo Assembly okays death penalty law for kidnapping

The Edo House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the State Kidnapping Prohibition Law, 2025 and approved the death sentence for anyone convicted of the offense.

Majority Leader, Charity Aiguobarueghian, moved for the house to dissolve into the committee of the whole to consider the bill clause-by-clause.

The motion was seconded by the Minority Leader, Henry Okaka, member representing Owan East.

During the clause-by-clause consideration of the bill, the lawmakers amended the existing law 2013, which had provided for life imprisonment and confiscation of property allegedly used for kidnapping

The lawmakers, however, amended the law to provide stiffer penalty of death sentence and confiscation of property used in the act.

Also, the House passed a bill for a law to repeal the Edo State Electricity Law 2022, establish Edo State Electricity Market, Edo State Electricity Regulatory Commission and Edo Electrification Agency.

Meanwhile, the House also confirmed Mrs Kenny Okojie as the chairman of the governing board of Edo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency. (NAN)

