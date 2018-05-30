Edo assembly directs commission to regularise staff promotion

The Edo House of Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution, directing the Local Government Service Commission to regularise all staff promotions in the system in accordance with its extant laws.

The resolution was sequel to the consideration of the report of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs on a petition written to the assembly.

Presenting the report, the committee Chairman, Emmanuel Agbaje, said the local government commission had not been consistent in the way it carried out staff promotions.

Agbaje noted that the promotions of two local government staff, Ehigbai Aigbe and Sunday Yeruomoh did not follow due process and contravened the commission’s extant laws.

He said that the committee discovered that the commission promoted Aigbe and Yeruomoh above their seniors, contrary to provisions of the laws.

He said it was recommended that the commission should regularise all promotions, appointments and increments made outside the provisions of the commission’s extant laws.

The chairman said the commission had been mandated to reverse the promotions of the said civil servants.

The house unanimously adopted the committee’s report.

The Speaker, kabiru Adjoto, directed that copies of the resolution be sent to the Governor, chairman of the local government service commission and other relevant authorities.

The house in a related development, directed the state civil service commission to reverse the compulsory retirement of one David Ebor.

Ebor had petitioned the house over his wrongful retirement from the civil service, soliciting the help of the legislature to address his wrongful retirement and reinstate him accordingly.