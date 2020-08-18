The Edo State House of Assembly on Monday confirmed two civil commissioners and three others as commissioners for Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission.

The confirmation was sequel to the adoption of the report of the House Standing Committee on Rules, Business and Government, chaired by the House Leader, Henry Okhuarobo, (Ikpoba-Okha constituency)

Presenting the report to the House, Okhuarobo said members of the committee had painstakingly gone through their curriculum vitae and found them academically qualified for the job.

The two civil commissioners-designate are Lawrence Ogieva and Alex Oleije, while Charles Aideyan, Abdullahi Imodagbe and Daniel Enebi were confirmed as commissioners-designate in EDSOGPADEC.

The members of the House, who contributed during the screening of the nominees, spoke glowingly of the competence of the nominees, with an assurance that they would discharge their duties creditably.

The Speaker, Francis Okiye, after their clearance, congratulated them and urged them to join hands in complementing the efforts of the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to move Edo State forward.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Charles Aideyan is to represent Edo South in EDSOGPADEC, while Imodagbe and Enebi are to represent Edo North and Central respectively in the commission.