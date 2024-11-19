Edo Assembly approves 20 special advisers for Okpebholo

The Edo House of Assembly has approved the request for the appointment of 20 Special Advisers by Governor Monday Okpebholo.

Okpebholo, in the letter by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Musa Ikhilor, explained that the appointment was for the smooth running of his administration.

The motion to approve the request was moved on Tuesday during plenary by the Majority Leader, Charity Aiguobarueghian. It was seconded by the Minority Leader, Eric Okaka.

According to Aiguobarueghian, Section 196 (2) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, empowered the governor to appointment special advisers.

In a unanimous decision, the lawmakers approved the appointment of 20 Special Advisers for Okpebholo.

The lawmakers also received another letter from the governor for the confirmation of Mr. Emmanuel Okoebor as Commissioner for Finance.

