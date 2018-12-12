Edo approves N21.22b for reconstruction of Benin-Abraka Road

The Edo Government has approved N21.22 billion for the reconstruction work on the 105.6-kilometre Benin-Abraka Road which links Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state with neigbhouring Delta.

Crusoe Osagie, the Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy to Governor Godwin Obaseki said the approval was given at the state’s weekly Executive Council Meeting in Benin on Wednesday.

According to Osagie, the governor said the award of the contract was in fulfillment of his promise to reconstruct the Benin-Abraka Road and end suffering of residents who ply the road.

He said: “This project is the largest, longest and the most ambitious road project ever undertaken in Edo.

“The road has been dilapidated for over forty years and what is worthy of note is our ingenuity in bringing stakeholders together to appreciate the need to execute this road project.

“The road affects the lives of well over a million people.

“The co-financing arrangement was contained in a Memorandum of Understanding entered into by the Edo Government, the Niger Delta Development Commission and the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Area Development Commission.

“This comes with a financing ratio of 25 per cent, 50 per cent and 25 per cent.”

He explained that the 105.6-kilometer Benin-Abraka Road had links with Aifuwa Street; Evboesi-Urherhue and Iguelaba communities.

Obaseki said: “Orhionmwon Local Government Area is a major oil and gas producing LGA and deserves smooth roads linking the various communities.

“We have very industrious people in the area, whose productivity had been hampered by the poor condition of the Benin-Abraka Road.

“This project will unleash the creative ability of people in Orhionmwon on the Edo economy by easing the troubles of commuting to and from communities in the area.”