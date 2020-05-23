Ahead of governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress, the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has sought audience with the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The primaries is scheduled to hold next month.

Sources said Obaseki made the move to see Tinubu after the National Working Committee of the party announced the adoption of direct primaries and waiver for a new entrant into the party and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the last election in the state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Both steps were believed to have been taken in order to put Obaseki at a disadvantage following his face-off with the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, which had remained unresolvable.

Oshiomhole, a former Governor of Edo State, is believed to be backing the candidacy of Ize-Iyamu for the governorship poll.

Though it could not be ascertained when Obaseki would visit Tinubu, it was learnt that the meeting will likely take place in the home of the former Governor of Lagos State in his Ikoyi home in Lagos.