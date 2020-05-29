Ahead of the Edo State governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has issued another strong warning to the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

Ayodele has about a month ago warned the party and its major players to close the ranks or risk losing the main election scheduled for September 2020.

According to the popular seer, the primaries will be a very tensed one and if care isn’t taken, the APC may have two candidates at the end of the primaries.

It is worthy of being noted that there has been fracas in the Edo State chapter of the APC, which bothers mainly on the power tussle between Obaseki and Oshiomhole.

Already, the Oshiomhole faction has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the last governorship election in the state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, as its consensus candidate for the primaries.

Ize-Iyamu has already picked up the party’s form for the poll.

Obaseki too has picked up the form and has said no one can stop him from returning as the governor of Edo State.

Primate Ayodele however told the governor that he should ensure he strengthens his group as he foresees he can never find favour in the sight of the APC National Chairman because he is ready for pure war.

He said: “Obaseki must strengthen his group.

“It’s going to be two candidates.

“If Obaseki wins, we should be expecting court case.

“After the primaries, none of the candidates will agree because they want to ease obaseki out.

“Oshimohole will play Lagos politics to ease Obaseki out.

“Two governorship candidates may emerge in APC on the 22nd (June).

“Edo will scatter APC settings.

“Oshiomhole is bent on the issue of Edo.

“He is ready for pure war.

“Obaseki should buckle up.”

Ayodele also warned that in anything Obaseki does, he should ensure that he involves God and listen to instructions because he has a very good cance, but if he doesn’t do the needful, the unthinkable might happen

He said: “Obaseki has a very bright chance if only he follows instruction and does all the needful thing.

“If he refuses, his mission may collapse.

“He should not take chances.

:There will be a lot of gimmicks and plans that will be exposed the night before the election and on the day of the election, there will be fracas, violence in the place.

“There will be two different election results if care isn’t taken.

“Obaseki should involve God in whatever he does.

“God wants to elect him but that is if he listens.”

Similarly, he warned Oshiomhole and his consensus candidate, Ize-Iyamu.

He made it known that if care isn’t taken, Oshiomhole will not be the national chairman in 2023 and that if Ize-Iyamu is mistakenly chosen, Edo State will be worse than it is.

He predicted: “If Ize-Iyamu wins, Edo State will be worse than it is presently.

“He is not ordained to be governor, but wants to be forced on the people of Edo State.

“If they mistakenly put Ize-Iyamu, he should know that this isn’t church, something will come around.

“If Oshiomhole isn’t careful, he will not see 2023 as the national chairman of APC.”

Ayodele also warned both parties not to allow bloodshed because it’s not worth it although he said June 22 will not be an easy date.

Furthermore, he reinstated his prophecy for Ondo State primary election, also for APC.

He made it known that if the incumbent, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, balances his equation well, he will come out victorious in the primaries.

He said: “I am still standing by my word: Akeredolu should strategise well.

“Wole Oke cannot defeat him.

“Only if Akeredolu doesn’t balance his equation well.

“On a straight line, without manipulations, Akeredolu will succeed.”