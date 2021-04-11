The All Progressives Congress in Edo State has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of some of its members into boards of federal agencies and parastatals.

The Assistant State Publicity Secretary of the party, Victor Osehido, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Benin.

Osehido quoted the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party in the state, Colonel David Imuse (retd), as appreciating the President for the appointment.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the President had, during the week, appointed a former National Chairman of APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, as Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Ibadan.

Also appointed by President Buhari was Chris Azebamwan, the state Publicity Secretary of the party, as member of the Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic, Ukana, Akwa Ibom State.

The state Welfare Secretary of the PDP was also picked as a member of the Governing Council of Hussaini Adamu, Federal Polytechnic, Kazaure, Jigawa State.

Imuse assured the President that the appointees from the state would take their assignments seriously and deploy their competence and wealth of experience in the service of the country.