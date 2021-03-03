The All Progressives Congress in Edo on Wednesday decried the delay by Gov. Godwin Obaseki to constitute the state executive council more than three months after he was inaugurated for a second term in office.

The party’s caretaker committee chairman in the state, retired Col. David Imuse, expressed the displeasure in a statement signed by the party’s Assistant Publicity Secretary, Victor Osehobo, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Benin.

Osehobo quoted Imuse as saying that the unwarranted delay by the Edo Government in announcing a cabinet more than three months after assumption of office was unacceptable.

Imuse said that whatever reasons for the delay in the constitution of the state executive council was inane.

The party chairman reminded the Edo governor of his promise to the people that he would constitute the state council in the first week of February, when he announced the appointment of the Secretary to the State Government on Nov. 16, 2020.

“This is the first week of March, the governor’s inaction has not only crippled government’s business but demonstrated that he is a man whose word is not his bond.

“Edo cannot afford further delay but for the governor to make these vital appointments.

“Section 192 of the Nigerian constitution, as amended, is clear on the issue of state commissioners.

“And permanent secretaries cannot do much as they look up to commissioners for direction on policy issues.

“The section gives the governor a public mandate rather than private, to appoint commissioners to form not just the state’s executive council, but also the think tank for the development of the state’s economy and well being of the people.

“Right now the day-to-day operations of the different state ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), have come to a halt, while the coordination of important government businesses has become weaker with the unnecessary overload on the Secretary to State Government.”

He noted that more than 100 days after assumption of office in November, the governor had become a sole administrator, only using permanent secretaries as acting heads of ministries whose capacities were limited.