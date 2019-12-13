Edo State Government has placed a complete ban on all political rallies, demonstrations or procession in any part of the state.

The government also has directed every security agencies to enforce this directive and to deal firmly with all persons, no matter how highly placed who breached the directive.

In a statement issued to the press and signed by the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Barr. Osarodion Ogie, the state government asserted that it was clear that there are ‘plans by some identified mischief-makers to organise an unauthorised political rally in Bénin City was capable of leading to breakdown of public peace and also danger to the persons and property of Edo citizens.’

It further warned property owners not to allow their properties to be use as any landlord who allow his place to be used as venue to breach the order will have its right of occupancy immediately revoked and forfeited to the state government.

The statement also added that said the state government would not allow any persons turn the state into a battlefield.

It added: “The events of yesterday 12th December, 2019 were a scary prelude to the absolute mayhem which these irresponsible activities would generate if left unchecked.

“In defiance of the clear and publicized instruction of the Inspector General of Police, calling off the proposed rally owing to security implications, these desperate persons are presently shopping around for alternative venues to carry out their incendiary activities.”

However, security was tightened around the Edo APC secretariat.