Edo APC accuses PDP of planning to sponsor protests against Okpebholo

The AllProgressives Congress, Edo Chapter, alleged on Wednesday that it had uncovered planned protests across the state to destabilise the government of Sen. Monday Okpebholo.

The APC State Chairman, Jarrett Tenebe, claimed that the protests were being orchestrated by members of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Tenebe alleged that intelligence reports indicated that the demonstrations were not driven by genuine public concerns, but rather a deliberate attempt to incite unrest.

“We have observed a pattern of misinformation and falsehoods leading up to these planned protests.

“Their real goal is to create tension, sow discord, and undermine the progress made under Gov. Monday Okpebholo,” he said.

While reaffirming Gov. Okpebholo’s commitment to citizens’ constitutional rights to peaceful assembly, the APC chairman warned that any attempt to disrupt the state’s peace and stability would not be tolerated.

He said that law enforcement agencies had been placed on high alert, to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

“We will not allow any individual or group to derail the progress of Edo State,” Tenebe said.

He urged Edo residents to be vigilant and avoid being used as pawns in politically motivated protests.

According to him, the government remains open to addressing genuine concerns, through appropriate channels.

“We encourage citizens with grievances to engage with government agencies, rather than partake in protests designed to serve selfish political interests,” he said.

The APC chairman reaffirmed commitment to supporting Gov. Okpebholo in delivering good governance and urged residents to remain calm, law-abiding, and focused on development efforts.

Reacting, PDP’s Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, said that APC must learn to differentiate itself from the government.

Nehikhare said that the party could not assume the authority to issue security alerts, unless the government had officially transferred its security responsibilities to the party.

“We are, however, not surprised by this development, as Edo State is currently under siege.

“The government has provided no clues or indications that it can address the state of insecurity it has imposed on Edo State.

“Unfortunately, in Edo, we have a case of a butterfly that thinks of itself as a bird,” he said.

