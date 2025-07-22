Edo: Any threat against Peter Obi is a threat against all of us, says  Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reacted to a recent warning issued by Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State against Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, declaring that any threat to Obi is a threat to all Nigerians.

Atiku gave the reaction in a post via his X handle on Tuesday, days after Governor Okpebholo stated that Obi must obtain security clearance before visiting Edo State.

The comment, which came during the defection of a federal lawmaker, Marcus Onobun, to the All Progressives Congress (APC), has sparked widespread criticism from opposition politicians and citizens alike.

Governor Okpebholo’s statement has been interpreted by many as an attempt to intimidate or restrict opposition figures from engaging freely within the state.

Earlier in July, Obi had visited St. Philomena Hospital School of Nursing Sciences in Benin, the Edo State capital, to donate N15 million for the school’s project.

But Governor Okpebholo claimed that Obi’s visit coincided with the resurgence of violence in the state.

“That man who says he has no ‘shishi’ came and dropped ₦15 million. Where did he get it from? After he left, three people were killed.

“For this reason, Obi must not come to Edo without security clearance.

“His visit coincided with a resurgence of violence in the state and this will not be tolerated,” the governor claimed.

Reacting to the issue via his verified X account, Atiku stated: “Let it be known that a threat against Peter Obi or any of us is a threat against ALL of us.”

