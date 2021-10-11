Edo announces state burial activities for music legend, Victor Uwaifo

Edo Government on Monday announced a state funeral plan for the late music legend, Sir Victor Uwaifo, in Benin.

The legendary singer, guitarist and Joromi crooner died on August 28 at the age of 80.

Osaigbovo Iyoha, the Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, made the announcement during a press briefing which was also attended by the late Uwaifo’s family members in Benin.

Iyoha also disclosed that plans are underway to immortalise the late music legend.

Iyoha said “when legends like this pass on, it is always good to have something to immortalise them.

“In the next couple of days, you will know what the State government is doing in that regards. I am sure it will be unveiled in the next couple of days during the funeral,” he said.

The Chief of Staff disclosed that the State-funeral for Uwaifo would commence on Thursday, October 14, with tributes, vigil mass/service of songs at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium from 2pm in Benin.

He said the lying in state would take place at the Ogbe hardcourt, Sam Ogbemudia Stadium, on October 15 at 1.00pm to be followed by interment.

“October 16 and 17 would be for social activities and thanksgiving service at Garrick play ground, Ekenwan Road, and Holy Cross Catholic Cathedral, Mission Road, Benin city,” he added.

Iyoha said the State government will join the family to give Uwaifo a befitting burial, adding that he was a music icon and a man that has put Nigeria on the world map.

The spokesman for Uwaifo family, Chris Osaretin, commended the State government for the support, adding that the profound works of Uwaifo had became a yardstick for measuring entertainment in Nigeria.