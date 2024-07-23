Edo 2024: Those who attacked Okpebholo, Shaibu gone into hiding – Police

The Edo State Police Command has said the gunmen involved in the attack on Monday Okpebholo, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the upcoming election, and the state’s reinstated Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, have gone into hiding.

The Command’s Commissioner, Funsho Adegboye, said this on Monday while giving an update into the investigation.

The Eagle Online recalls that the attack, on July 18, 2024, occurred on Airport Road in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that some suspected political thugs attacked Okpebholo and Shaibu while exiting the Benin Airport, shortly after their arrival from Abuja.

In the attack, the gunmen killed an Inspector of Police, Onu Akon, an orderly to Okpebholo, and injured many others.

Adegboye said those fingered in the bloody attack had fled the state.

The Commissioner of Police, who failed to mention names of the suspects under investigation, assured the public that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

He said: “Investigations are ongoing to unravel the mystery surrounding the killing of the gallant officer and attempted murder of Okpebholo.”

He said the command would not leave any stone unturned to fish out the perpetrators.

According to him, the police have dropped the invitation with their family members.

“If they fail to honour the invitation, appropriate legal procedure will be followed and this may include declaring them wanted,” he said.

