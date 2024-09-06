Edo 2024: Real reason Oshiomhole quarrelled with me — Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has revealed the real reason his predecessor, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, fell out with him.

Obaseki revealed the cause of their fallout at Opujie Primary School, Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area.

He spoke during the continuation of the campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party for the upcoming September 21, 2024 governorship election.

He said his declaration of state burial for Chief Tony Anenih, a top chieftain of the PDP and a highly revered elder statesman, during his first term as an All Progressives Congress governor was the unforgivable sin he committed against Oshiomhole.

He said the former governor, who now represents Edo North Senatorial District, has not forgiven him since then.

Obaseki, who spoke at Uromi, where Chief Anenih hailed from, said: “When Chief Anenih died, I was not in PDP, but I declared a state burial for him because of his contributions to our dear state and Nigeria.

“This was one of the things that created issues between me and Oshiomole, who never wanted it.

“He considered it an unforgivable sin, which he could not overlook.

“But I have to do what is good.

“We are all one.

“Edo State is one.

“And that is why I am here today.

“For Edo to be one and united, I have to support Esan for governor.

“And not just an Esan man, but a capable, competent, intellectually sound person with a good track record in the person of Asue Ighodalo.

“The candidate the APC brought was a Benin man and that the APC never believed in an Esan governorship agenda or an Esan man becoming governor until it dawned on them so they hurriedly packaged one through the back door.”

Obaseki declared that the need to move Edo State forward requires a candidate like Ighodalo, adding: “The PDP candidate is more experienced and competent to take Edo to the next level and so I urge you all to come out en-masse and vote on the 21 and elect him as the next governor by voting for the PDP.”

In his address, Ighodalo thanked the people, saying: “Uromi is a great place with great people.

“It is the pride of Esanland.”

He promised to complete all ongoing projects in Esanland.

He said: “I will complete everything and create more.

“We will complete all ongoing projects in Esan North East and across all Esanland.

“Be it water, roads, hospitals, schools or anything, we will complete them and create new ones.

“Edo will be self-sufficient under my administration and become a state other states will come to.

“With us, Edo will not suffer poverty

“Let us support the good work to continue.

“Obaseki has done well and we will build on the foundation.”

Earlier in his welcome speech, the LGA Chairman, Dr. Inedegbor Kelly, thanked the governor for promising Esan people the governorship and fulfilling it.

Kelly said the governor not only fulfilled the promise, he gave Esan credible and competent candidates in the persons of Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie.

He asserted that PDP is Esan North East and Esan North East is PDP, assuring the governor of victory in the local government.

A former council Chairman, Hon. John Yakubu, also affirmed the submission of the local government boss while reechoing that PDP will produce more than 75 percent vote in Uromi.

Senator Clifford Ordia, the Director General of the Asue Ogie Campaign Council, Hon. Matthew Iduoriyekemwen; the state PDP Chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, all urged the people to come out enmasse and vote the PDP with the umbrella as symbol.

Prince Joe Okojie, while eulogising the governor in sweet Esan melodious songs, told the people that Obaseki promised him at the beginning of his first tenure that he will handle over Edo State to Esan son as governor and that seven years plus, Obaseki has done it.

Okojie said the APC people know that they have lost the election, hence they are doing everything to see they intimidate the PDP people using police, for which they have also failed.

He then sent a strong warning to one of Uromi sons, who is a member of the police force, but parading as a politician and APC is using him: “I advise him to resign and be a proper policeman or resign so we know where he stands.”

He said Uromi people cannot be intimidated and that on that day they all come out and vote massively for PDP and vote the umbrella.

Prominent APC leaders led by Alhaji Musa Isiwele then led hundreds of defectors to join the PDP, saying that they can’t support incompetence.

