Edo 2024: ‘Pure, brazen corruption,’ TAMO condemns APC flagbearer’s road rehabilitation plan

Team Asue Media Organisation on Thursday criticised Monday Okpebholo’s proposed plan of fixing dilapidated federal roads in Edo State if elected governor, describing it as “pure, brazen corruption”.

In a statement released in Benin City on Thursday, TAMO expressed shock that a sitting senator and gubernatorial candidate of the ruling party at the federal level would openly discuss on global television his intention to deceive the federal government by inflating road rehabilitation costs.

TAMO suggested that an act of divine intervention may have prompted Okpebholo in a fortuitous Freudian slip to confess his intentions, warning that if elected, his corrupt practices would extend beyond the federal government to the state treasury.

“We urge the good people of Edo State to view this confession as a sign and reject Okpebholo and his party in the upcoming September 21 election,” the statement read.

TAMO highlighted Okpebholo’s outrageous assertion, made during an interview with BBC Pidgin, in which he stated that as governor, he would reconstruct a road for N10 billion but claim N20 billion in reimbursement from the federal government.

“Okpebholo’s admission is not only a disgraceful declaration of his intent to defraud the federal government, it reveals a disturbing lack of moral integrity.

“This is clearly a case of divine intervention, and we call on the people to recognize it as such—not as a show of cleverness, but as evidence of outright corruption,” TAMO stated.

It further warned that if Okpebholo, a senator of the Federal Republic, could promote corruption so openly on an international platform, the state’s treasury would not be safe in his hands.

The media team for Dr. Asue Ighodalo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, expressed concern that Okpebholo’s only approach to addressing dilapidated roads is rooted in scamming the federal government.

They concluded that such a candidate is unfit to govern a state like Edo.

TAMO went further to remind Edo people of the stark contrast with Dr. Asue Ighodalo, the PDP candidate who is set apart by his commitment to integrity, experience, and a proven track record of leadership.

They outlined their candidate’s history of service to the people of Edo as being unmatched, and bringing a deep understanding of the challenges facing the state.

They stated that with this experience comes a commitment to honest, effective governance that works for the people, as Edo deserves a leader with the vision and experience to make meaningful change

