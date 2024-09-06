Edo 2024: PDP raises alarm over plot to foist on it attack on Oshiomhole, Minister

The camp of the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in Edo State, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, has expressed concern over an alleged plot to intimidate voters in the state in the guise of staged attacks on All Progressives Congress chieftains, including Senator Adams Oshiomhole.

The plot, according to PDP sources, came from feelers the APC was plotting to engineer a police state ahead of the election.

They said it was a way to allow the APC to manipulate the election.

Credible sources in the PDP alluded to what they say as feelers of reports that Oshiomhole and the Minister of the Niger Delta, Hon. Abubakar Momoh, were recently attacked in Edo State.

A PDP source denied the claim, saying Oshiomhole was neither attacked nor harassed as claimed.

The source said: “We are hearing that Oshiomhole and the minister of Niger Delta were attacked in Edo North.

“We are shocked to hear such a fabrication as we know that nothing like that happened, so the rumour or whatever it is, is a complete fabrication.

“At best we know that it is all part of the plot by the APC to instigate a police state that will allow them to manipulate the election.

“You remember that a former APC Vice-Chairman, Chief Francis Inegbeniki, who recently dumped the APC because of their candidate, has also revealed that while he was in the APC, that the party had been plotting to rig the election.

“We believe that this is part of the plot.

“We can assure Oshiomhole and the few people following him that Edo is safe and we challenge his candidate to go anywhere to speak on what he wants to do for Edo.”

Speaking on Arise News television on Thursday evening, Ighodalo had expressed concern over what he alleged as the bias by the police against his supporters.

He alleged that several of his supporters had been arrested some for weeks without being charged to court.

He said: “In the last couple of weeks, the police have been arresting our supporters without basis.

“The principle of the law is that if you arrest somebody you should charge them to court within 24 hours and if you don’t find anything to charge them, you release them.”

