Edo 2024: PDP candidate outlines vision for state

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the Edo State governorship election, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, has outlined his vision to address poverty, insecurity and economic development.

Dr. Ighodalo outlined his vision at a town hall meeting he held with the indigenes of Edo State who are resident on Lagos State.

According to him, he aims to make Edo State a model of good governance, focusing on poverty eradication, security, agriculture, and the marine economy.

He reiterated his unwavering commitment to the democratic process, pledging that every vote cast in the September 21 gubernatorial poll would count and called for a level playing field for all candidates from the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies.

On his manifesto: “The Pathway to Prosperity for All,” Ighodalo highlighted his commitment to empowering farmers.

He said he plans to provide significant financial support directly to farmers, focusing on boosting local crop production.

He also outlined plans to focus on the medium and long-run production of cashew nuts, palm oil, and rubber and to provide government support for these agricultural products.

Addressing the issue of poverty, Ighodalo expressed concern about the high cost of food items and goods and pledged to tackle these hardships immediately once in office.

He emphasised the need to change the socio-economic development narrative from the grassroots level to improve citizens’ well-being and security.

Regarding security, he stated that his administration would tackle insecurity decisively by equipping existing federal security agencies with modern equipment and resources to enhance operational efficiency and eliminate criminal elements.

He emphasised the importance of establishing a robust economy and plans to create three economic zones in the state to attract investors and enhance private sector participation.

Ighodalo hopes to transform Edo State into a first-world state, drawing parallels with the economic development witnessed during the First Republic.

He also stressed the importance of fair and accurate media reportage ahead of the forthcoming governorship election and pledged to protect the PDP’s votes through legitimate means in the poll.

