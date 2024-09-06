Edo 2024: PDP Campaign DG mocks Oshiomhole, Okpebholo

The All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Edo State, Senator Monday Okpehello, and a former Governor of the state, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, have been flayed over their alleged indifference to the state of federal roads in the state.

The Director-General of the Asue Ighodalo Campaign, Hon. Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, called out the two APC senators.

He did this at a campaign rally in Ekpoma, just as party chiefs lamented what they claimed as the bid by Oshiomhole to foist an unintelligible governor on the state to achieve his personal desires.

Speaking in pidgin English on the state of the road, Iduoriyekemwen, a former member of the Edo State House of Assembly, lamented the state of federal roads, saying that the two APC senators were indifferent to the conditions and as such failed to put them as part of their constituency projects.

He said: “Look at our federal roads in Edo.

“All the time I used to travel to Abuja, it used to take me five to six hours to travel to Abuja from Benin, but now from Auchi to Benin can take you up to nine hours.

Also Read:

“Oshiomhole is a senator, Okpebholo is a senator.

“Instead of diverting their constituency projects to work on the roads, they refused.

“Now, they say that they want to buy our future.”

The rally was also attended by Governor Godwin Obaseki, who urged the voters to vote for the candidate of the PDP, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, so he could build on the legacy that his administration had laid.

According to Governor Obaseki, a blueprint for the development of the state for the next 30 years had been established and he as such voted for Ighodalo who he said was best positioned to sustain the development agenda.

The state PDP Chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, also rallied party supporters to be steadfast in their support and not allow the opportunity of producing the governor slip from them.

In his address, Ighodalo vowed to ensure that the manifesto, which he said was garnered from discussions with stakeholders across the different wards in the state, was fully implemented.

He dismissed claims by political opponents who he said were using the name of President Bola Tinubu to intimidate voters and state agencies with the intention of rigging the election.

Ighodalo said that Tinubu is a democrat who will not use the apparatus of the state to foist partisan political agenda.

Post Views: 1