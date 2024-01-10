Edo 2024: PDP aspirant reconciles warring members

A frontline Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant, Barrister Asue Ighodalo, held a meeting with members of the State Working Committee of the party, in a bid to reconcile warring committee members.

The meeting had in attendance all members of the Edo State PDP Working Committee.

It was held at the Benin residence of the State PDP Chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi.

The meeting witnessed the coming together of all aggrieved working committee members in Edo.

Present at the meeting included: Dr. Anthony Azigbemi, State Chairman; Harrison Omagbon, Deputy Chairman; Bishop Anthony Okosun, Edo Central Vice Chairman; Ehis Destiny Oreye; Anthony Anenih; and Akhere Ogbesia.

Ighodalo, as part of his peace drive, had on Monday met with leaders of the party in Agenebode, Fugar and Auchi, all in Etsako East, Central and West local government areas respectively in Edo.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the meeting, Ighodalo said that he was at the meeting to inform the state working Committee of PDP of his intention to run for the office of the Governor of Edo State.

Ighodalo said: “This is the first time the state working Committee of PDP in Edo is meeting together in two years. I am so elated and happy.

“My task is to unify the party and beg for the unification of the party at every level in Edo State”.

Speaking further on his mission in governance if elected, Ighodalo assured that his administration would build the best economy regardless of what would be happening at the national level.

“The governor has done very well, he is laying a broad and solid foundation, we need to build on that, we need to look at an inclusive economy that would meet the direct needs of the people,” he added.

Earlier, the Edo State PDP Chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, commended the governorship aspirant for the realisation of the State Working Committee meeting, adding that the misunderstanding in the party was now a thing of the past.

“We looked at the issues and we concluded that the best and easiest way is for us to come together.

“It is only when we come together that we can make sure that the legacy Obaseki would leave behind will not be wiped off,” Aziegbemi said.

Also speaking, Aghere Ogbesia said: “This is the first time the state working committee is coming together in the last two years.

“There have been disagreements and the party had been factionalised because of different ideologies

“But this is bound to happen in politics. But we have to manage this difference for the good of the party and party members,” Ogbesia said.

According to Ogbesia, “I want to use this opportunity to commend Asue Ighodalo and the State Working Committee for agreeing to come together, to God be the glory”.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed September 2024, for Edo State’s governorship election.