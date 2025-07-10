Edo 2024: PDP accepts supreme court judgment with ‘respect, grace, and dignity’

The Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday said it has accepted the Supreme Court judgment on the 2024 governorship election with utmost respect, grace, and dignity.

Dr Anthony Aziegbemi, Chairman of the Edo PDP Caretaker Committee, stated this in Benin while reacting to the court’s decision affirming Monday Okpebholo as the duly elected governor of Edo State.

“We have come to the end of a long legal journey, culminating in the judgment of the Supreme Court,” he said.

“As a party that believes in the rule of law and the democratic process, we have received the decision of the Court with the utmost respect.

“Though the judgment did not go in our favour, we accept it with grace and dignity.

“The Supreme Court has spoken, yes, but the Supreme God, the Almighty remains the final and ultimate judge.

“He speaks for the people. He sees the intentions of hearts, the desires of the people of Edo, and the direction in which they truly wish to go,” he said.

He noted that Nigeria’s democracy was still a work in progress, adding that the moment was a reminder of how far Nigeria had come and how much farther it must go.

Aziegbemi added that the party remained hopeful that one day, democratic institutions would fully reflect the genuine will of the people without fear, favour or manipulation.

He thanked Edo for their courage, faith, and trust in the PDP, saying that the party might not have received the verdict hoped for but were not defeated.

“We are not discouraged. Our cause is just, and our commitment to good governance, justice, and development remains strong.

“Let it be known that this is not the end. This is only another chapter in our shared journey toward a better Edo and a better Nigeria.

“We will continue to engage, organise, and serve with integrity and purpose.

“To all our supporters across the state and beyond, stay peaceful, united, and remain hopeful.

“History is not written in a day, and no judgment can erase the love you have shown us or the bond we share as a political family,” he added.

Aziegbemi emphasised that the PDP in Edo would continue to stand as a voice for the voiceless, a shield for the vulnerable, and a platform for progressive change.

