Edo 2024: Only the best is good enough for Edo, Obaseki declares as PDP storms Iguobazuwa, Okada for campaign

Ahead of the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki has declared that “only the best is good enough for Edo State,” stressing that “on no account should the people allow fraudsters to become their leaders.”

He added that, “we don’t want to be taken back by some incompetent people. In fact, we have no reason to go back. So, vote for PDP, vote Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie.”

He made the assertion when the Peoples Democratic Party stormed Iguobazuwa, Ovia South West on Saturday.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, who defied the rain at the Iguobazuwa Township Stadium, Obaseki assured them that their votes will count. And that they should go out and vote for the PDP. He said the government established the College of Agriculture to ensure that the children from the area are educated and not to be dropouts who engage in fraudulent activities. He said the government established the Okomu Oil company and the Rubber Plantation because of the need to provide jobs and that many more will be established under the administration of Dr Asue Ighodalo, the candidate of the party.

With that, he raised the hands of Ighodalo to a rapturous applause.

In his speech, Ighodalo thanked the people and reminded them that for three years, he was a director in Okomu Oil and facilitated the employment of many sons of the soil to very top positions. He, therefore, declared that he is a son of the land by extension. He promised to do more as the governor of the state for Ovia South West.

He attacked the notion that only “a home boy” can govern Edo State. He said there are many people who were born in their father’s houses but turned out to be bad children, growing up to be touts and fraudsters. He urged the people to reject them.

Speaking earlier, Chief Francis Inegbeneki told the gathering that he has a message from the people of Esanland to the people of Ovia South West. He told them that Ighodalo is the consensus candidate of the Esan people. He stated that he was carefully scrutinized and he met all the criteria set for the position.

Inegbeneki said, “the other man”, in apparent reference to Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress APC, “is on his own.”

He declared that the people of Esan sent Okpebholo to the Senate, he is yet to complete one year and even at that, he has failed so far, but is now trying to be governor, “when he should be repeating the class.

“Well, nobody sent him. He is on his own,” he concluded.

Both the party’s local government chairman and the executive chairman, Egubor Ijeke and Engr Edosa Enoweghowena respectively, thanked the governor and promised that the people of Ovia South West would deliver the PDP at the election.

The highpoint of the rally was when over three hundred members of the APC and Labour Party defected to the PDP. They were led by Mr Asimi, aka Malawi, for the APC and Ehis Edobor for LP.

Also, two popular Edo State born Nollywood stars, Nosa Rex and Etinosa both endorsed the Asue/Ogie ticket.

From there, the campaign train then headed off to Okada in the Ovia North East.

The Secretariat Open Field venue of the rally at Okada was like a carnival as the people defied the rain at Ovia North East.

Hon. Lucy Omagbon, former Council chairman, welcomed the former governor of the state, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, and the state governor and his entourage. She thanked the people for defying the rain.

She urged the people to vote PDP with an umbrella as the symbol. She said Asue Ighodalo will not fail Edo people because he has proven track records.

Former governor, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, in his speech said “PDP is the only party still standing since 1999, and we in Ovia are PDP. No shaking and I assure you come 21 September, PDP will take the day.

“I want your voice to be loud with votes on that day because Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie are a good combination. For us to move forward in our state, we need Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie to lead,” he stated.

Speaking at Okada, Obaseki said he is supporting an Esan candidate because of the need to create unity in the state. He also said another important reason is because he is sure of the capacity of Ighodalo and Ogie to continue with his many laudable programmes and because “Dem bi men wey sabi.”

Ighodalo assured the people that he would not disappoint them. He noted that they stayed in the rain because they attach so much importance to the election. He urged them not to bring shame to Esama, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, who he described a lover of education for establishing both reputable secondary and university institutions.

He said they should also not bring shame to the former governor, Chief Lucky Igbinedion.

Former Senator Ehigie Uzamere said Adams Oshiomhole is Edo people’s only common enemy, both to PDP, APC and all tribes.

He said the people must vote against him and his party.

He thanked Obaseki for zoning the slot to Edo Central. He said Oshiomhole and others don’t love Esan people but Obaseki does.

He said the combination of Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie is a perfect one that can sustain the development in Edo State and improve on it.

