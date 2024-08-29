Edo 2024: Obaseki, Ighodalo, Ikimi, others storm Ubiaja for PDP campaign flag-off

The Peoples Democratic Party on Thursday at the Ubiaja Township Stadium, Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State, flagged off its gubernatorial campaign in a grand style.

Led by the Governor Godwin Obaseki, the fully packed township stadium, venue of the campaign, took the form of a carnival as party chieftains and supporters exhibited an uncommon enthusiasm and confidence about the coming election.

Speaking at the rally, Governor Obaseki made it clear that his choice for the post of governor of Edo State after him has the capacity to “anchor the relay race successfully to victory.”

He said he had known Ighodalo for 40 years from university days. He insisted that Ighodalo joined the race because of his love and compassion for the people of the state and not that he was looking for money or fame or name. “He has all of those,” he stated.

Obaseki further vouched that “he won’t disappoint you. Same with Osarodion Ogie. When I came into government, our first budget was less than N100 billion. But we moved it to N450 billion. Ighodalo and Osarodion will move it to N1 trillion to have enough money to do projects,” he said.

He then encouraged all the attendees to go back and canvass support for Ighodalo and also come out on election day and vote for the PDP.

In his own speech earlier, Ighodalo thanked the people for the love they have shown him. He promised to ensure the security and safety of lives and property in the state and also spoke on other things he has outlined in ‘The Pathway to Prosperity for All’ manifesto.

Chief Tom Ikimi, while addressing the people stated that everyone who had worked assiduously for the Esan Agenda must be very happy that the flag-off happened in Esan land. He appealed to all the royal fathers in the state to support Ighodalo as “he is the Esan consensus candidate for the governorship election.”

First Lady, Betsy Obaseki, declared that the time in Edo State is “Esan O’clock.” She however, berated the All Progressives Congress for fielding a candidate that she described as “an insult to Edo people. That shows that they hate Edo people. How can APC bring a clown to come and be our governor? We will not take it,” she stated.

Also Read:

She then highlighted the fact that PDP has respect for women and so appointed or elected them into very good positions. “We have a deputy speaker, we have local government chairmen, we have deputy local government chairmen. We have commissioners and all. PDP respects women.” Then she introduced the wife of the party’s candidate, Ifeyinwa Ighodalo, to a rapturous applause.

The speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Blessing Agbebaku, Chief Francis Inegbeneki, Hon Sergius Ogun, Chief Mike Oghiadhome, Sen Odion Ugbesia, and the State Chairman of the party, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, the DG, PDP Campaign Council, Hon. Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, Sen Clifford Ordia, Hon Joe Edionwele, Hon Marcus Onobun, Hon Joe Okojie and Alhaji Musa Isiwele were among the party chieftains that graced the occasion.

Post Views: 6