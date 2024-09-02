Edo 2024: New Benin Market traders endorse Ighodalo

Ahead of the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, the New Benin Market traders on Monday endorsed Dr Asue Ighodalo, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The endorsement followed Ighodalo’s mid-morning visit to the market which turned into a carnival-like show as the women danced and showed support for the candidate who was accompanied by his wife, Ifeyinwa Ighodalo.

In his brief welcome address, Coordinator of New Benin Market Christian Traders Fellowship, Ero Amienghomwan, introduced Ighodalo to the cheering crowd and also prayed that by December 1, 2024, Ighodalo would be at Osadebey Avenue, seat of Edo State Government.

Addressing the traders, Blacky Ogiemen, President of Edo State Market Women/Traders, rallied support for Ighodalo. She thanked the women for coming out to receive the PDP candidate and charged the women to come out en masse on September 21 to vote PDP with the umbrella as its symbol.

She told the New Benin Market women that Asue is their son because he was born in the New Benin area and they should be proud of him.

She further stated that the New Benin Market women and women in the state have resolved to vote for PDP and defend their votes. She charged them not to fear that there will be nothing like intimidation.

She said Asue Ighodalo has the capacity to further the peace and development currently enjoyed in Edo State.

In her address, Ifeyinwa Ighodalo expressed gratitude for the warm reception accorded her husband and his entourage and assured the traders that she knows who her husband is.

Speaking glowingly about him, she stated that whatever he promises, he fulfils. And if he fails to fulfil it, the only person who can force him to do it is herself, she announced light-heartedly to applause and admiration from the traders.

Ifeyinwa then distributed aprons and wrappers to the women.

In his address to the market traders, Ighodalo thanked them and promised that he would work assiduously for the growth and development of their businesses and promote prosperity for all. He promised to ensure that those who called themselves Lions and Tigers will never return to the market to harass or intimidate them again. Using a light and darkness analogy, Ighodalo urged them to vote for light which the PDP represents and shum darkness.

“There is light and darkness. We are the light. Vote for the PDP. It’s the light. There’s good and there’s bad. PDP represents good. So vote for PDP,” he stated.

He emphasised the need to work together as the election closes in for the progress and development of Edo State.

” I will think and think and think and work until there is no more poverty. See me as your son. Like a son you laboured to train through school, now working and he is back to take care of you. So, I will work to make you happy. There are places that are not as richly endowed as Edo State but they are doing very well. We can do same,” he stated.

