Edo 2024: INEC fix dates for mock BVAS accreditation of voters ahead of guber polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed September 10th, 2024 for the conduct of mock accreditation of voters with its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System in 12 polling units across six local governments covering three senatorial districts of the state.

This is contained in a statement made available to The Eagle Online on Tuesday by Sam Olumekun, mni, National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee

The statement read, “In continuation of preparations for the Edo State Governorship Election holding on Saturday 21st September 2024, the Commission is test running the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and result upload to the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal for the election using live voters in select locations in the State.

“For this purpose, the Commission has designated 12 Polling Units across six Local Government Areas (LGAs) covering the three Senatorial Districts of the State as centres for the mock accreditation.

“In Edo Central, the exercise will take place in Eguare Primary School, Eguare 1, and Uwenujie Primary School, Uwenujie, in Esan Central LGA as well as Eguare Primary School 1, Ewohimi, and Eguare Okhuesan (Former L. A. School 1), Emu, in Esan South East LGA.

“In Edo North, Usokwi Iyogbe Azama Primary School, Yeluwa, and the polling unit at Institute of Continuing Education Road, Auchi, in Etsako West LGA are the designated centres while Uhonmwora Owere Primary School, Uhonmwora-Ora, and Holy Trinity Grammar School, Sabongidda-Ora, will serve as centres in Owan West LGA.

“In Edo South, Western Boys’ High School 1 and Ologbosere Primary School 1 are the designated centres in Ikpoba Okha LGA while Idia College I and Payne Primary School 1 will serve as centres for Oredo LGA.

“The mock exercise will be held on Tuesday 10th September 2024 at the designated Polling Units from 8.30am to 2.30pm.

“A graphic image containing the names and locations of the centres has been uploaded to our website and social media platforms for public information.”

Additionally, the Commission appeals to registered voters to come out with their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for the exercise.

“Please note that only registered voters for the designated polling units are invited to participate in the exercise. No voter from another polling unit can be accredited by the BVAS,” the commission added.

